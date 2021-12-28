Corinthians has only Paulista during the opening of 2022 and saves time to set up the team

Corinthians will only have the Campeonato Paulista for about three months during the opening of the 2022 season and is the only Brazilian team in the Libertadores with a “clean” calendar before its debut in the competition. This is the trump card that the club from Alvinegro hopes to use to get well to the continental tournament.

Scheduled to start on January 26, Paulista has a maximum extension until April 3, when its decision will be disputed. Even if they reach the final, however, Timão will only need to worry about the search for the 31st title in the competition.

The first tournament outside the State tournament to be started will be the Libertadores da América, on April 6, when the group stage begins. Timão will only find out about their opponents in March, when Conmebol will draw this stage – before three qualifiers are played.

In these two competitions, Timão has a maximum of 16 and 13 games to play, respectively. At Paulista, there are 12 guaranteed first-phase matches against six of the Libertadores. In the continental tournament there is still the possibility of, in case of third place in the group, the team dispute the knockout at the Sudamericana.

The “clean” calendar is a big difference in relation to the other big ones in São Paulo and the competitors for Libertadores. All have at least one other tournament that will take place at the same time as their respective State. Palmeiras, for example, plays Club Mundial and Recopa Sudamericana during Paulista.

And Corinhians have it all with one of the most experienced squads in the club’s recent history, with a good possibility of rotating athletes and measuring the minutes of each one – without having to give up the dispute for a title in the season.

Corinthians 2022 Calendar

Pre-season: 10/9 to January 25

Campeonato Paulista: January 26 to April 3 (maximum of 16 games)*

Copa Libertadores da América: April 6 to October 29 (maximum of 13 games)*

Copa do Brasil: April 20th to October 29th (maximum ten games)*

Brazilian Championship: April 10th to November 13th (38 games)

Maximum total games: 77 matches

See more at: Sylvinho and the Corinthians squad.