Corinthians hits Sornoza out of final for Ecuador team

On Tuesday, Corinthians settled the definitive negotiation of midfielder Junior Sornoza for Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador. The player, who had a contract until the end of 2022 with Timão, will reinforce the Ecuadorian club for the next seasons. He had already served on the team on loan in 2021.

Timão even announced the business as a sale in an official statement, but the my helm found that there was an agreement for early termination of the athlete’s bond. The player had salaries considered high by the board.

In June, for example, there were fears that he would return from the loan to Tijuana-MEX and disrupt plans to hire Giuliano and Renato Augusto by entering the payroll again. A quick negotiation with the same Independiente Del Valle, however, prevented this.

It is worth remembering that the midfielder cost R$ 10 million to the club’s coffers in 2019 and had 100% of the economic rights linked to Timão. The Alvinegra team will keep half of that amount and the other half will stay with Independiente del Valle. The player is expected to be part of Ecuador’s group in a possible World Cup, at the end of the year, valuing his pass.

The player was the target of controversy recently after securing the title of Ecuadorian champion. Because of a provocative celebration that came out on social media, he and his family even received death threats.

One of the highlights of the match, Sornoza was recorded in the dressing room imitating the celebration of the opponent’s midfielder, Joao Rojas, who passes his hand around his mouth and moves his shoulder – see the end of the article – in honor of Sebá Rodríguez, teammate. “maricon, son of a…”, says the ex-Corinthian after the provocation.

For Timão, Sornoza played for 50 games, scored a goal and gave ten assists. He was part of the 2019 Paulistão title campaign, being responsible for assisting Vagner Love in the goal that decided the championship for the club, in the derby against São Paulo.

