Corinthians plans to earn around R$600 million in 2022; see detailed budget

A few days before the end of 2021, Corinthians released some of the numbers it intends to reach in 2022. In an official note, the club detailed the budget for the next season.

The document predicts that Corinthians’ revenue is R$ 598.64 million. The value is the result of the sum of the gross revenue that the club expects to obtain (R$507.10 million) with the proceeds from sales and loans from athletes (R$91.54 million).

The numbers are based on “minimum” statistics for the team’s classification in the competitions it will dispute, such as seventh place at the Brazilian Nationals, reaching the semifinals of Paulista and the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil e Libertadores. About sponsors, for example, the club expects to keep existing ones and increase the value with new contracts.

Thus, Timão’s expectation is that, at the end of the year, both the operating result (the difference between what was collected and what was spent) and the net (result of the difference between the operating and financial expenses) will increase in relation to the expected for 2021 – see detailed survey below.

In the current season, the operating result should be closed at BRL 54.67 million and the club expects that in 2022 the value will be BRL 96.28 million. The expected net result for the end of the year, which should be BRL 3.40 million this season, should increase to BRL 10.05 million – which represents a positive variation of 196%.

In order to have the expected surplus, Timão hopes to rely on its main source of profit: direct TV. The expectation is that this means will yield R$ 253.79 million to the club. Corinthians also hopes to obtain a high number of revenue from sponsorship, keeping existing ones and announcing others, earning R$ 111.21 million.

The budgeted numbers were presented and approved by the club’s Fiscal Council, along with the Advisory Board and the Board of Directors. The document also reinforces that an analysis that compares the budgeted and the actual will be carried out at the accounting closing of each month. The practice was adopted in this first year of Duilio as president.

What Corinthians hopes to receive in 2022

TV rights: BRL 253, 79 million

Sponsorships: R$111.21 million

Game collection: BRL 70.33 million

Brand and other recipes: BRL 50.33 million

Contribution from members: BRL 16.46 million

Commercial explorations: BRL 4.99 million

Sale or loan of players: BRL 91.54 million

What Corinthians expects to spend in 2022

Personal expenses (salaries, image rights, etc.): BRL 344.81 million

General and Administrative Expenses: BRL 32.91 million

Other gaming expenses: BRL 54.55 million

Asset depreciation expenses: BRL 6.06 million

Services: BRL 22.29 million

Net financial expenses: BRL 81.10 million

See more at: Corinthians and Duílio Monteiro Alves Board of Directors.