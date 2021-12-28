Corinthians promises a firm hand for Éderson and outlines a plan for sale, but does not rule out having the wheel in 2022

After standing out for Fortaleza, defensive midfielder Éderson aroused the interest of clubs in Europe and has been seen at Corinthians as a name with great sales potential.

THE Corinthians sees Ederson as his main asset on the market for the January transfer window. the club doesn’t intends to trade no holder, unless you receive some proposal considered above average. at the club just now confidence for that to happen.

On the other hand, Corinthians leaders believe that Éderson can yield a good jackpot as soon as Europeans are ready to hire.

The steering wheel is young, 22 years old, and he stood out with the shirt of the strength in the 2021 season. Tall, strong, owner of a powerful shot and capable of breaking lines: Éderson’s characteristics and moment fill Corinthians with hope.

THE Sports Gazette found that there is no pre-set amount for any possible negotiation, but Corinthians understands that it should not consider proposals of less than BRL 30 million for 70% of the athlete’s economic rights, part that belongs to alvinegro. The remaining 30% belong to the steering wheel itself.

Ederson in a match for Corinthians

In August, the Newcastle, from England, expressed interest in Éderson. The currency used in the English country is the pound sterling, which is currently worth R$ 7.60.

In this case, a proposal of ‘only’ 4 million pounds sterling would already have the potential to yield a little more than R$ 30 million, a number that Corinthians would not fail to assess with affection.

The certainty that Éderson has a market abroad, both because of his age and because of his technical potential, together with the devaluation of the Brazilian real against currencies such as the dollar, euro and pound make sure, within Corinthians, that he is the right player to achieve this a big sale.

Another important point that makes Corinthians comfortable to negotiate is the contract period that still lies ahead. Timão’s relationship with Éderson lasts until January 2025. Therefore, there is no rush, much less despair, to complete a transfer.

As has already refused the onslaught of Newcastle, Corinthians promises to follow with a ‘firm pulse’ to deal with Éderson.

If no negotiations are confirmed in the January window, Sylvinho’s coaching staff does not rule out keeping the player in the squad and using him in the 2022 season.