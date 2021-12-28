Corinthians releases Sornoza to Independiente del Valle and will keep midfielder rights | corinthians

Corinthians reached an agreement with Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, through midfielder Júnior Sornoza. The player terminated the contract he had with Timão, which in return will continue with a slice of his economic rights – the percentage is kept confidential, but is around 50%.

Timão will not receive financial compensation for the transaction. Corinthians will have part of Sornoza’s economic rights as long as he has a relationship with Independiente del Valle – initially, the contract will be for three years.

Ecuadorian champion this year, the 27-year-old midfielder was on loan at Del Valle until December.

Sornoza arrived at Independiente del Valle earlier this year. Before, it had already been loaned by Corinthians to LDU, also from Ecuador, and to Tijuana, from Mexico.

The first Ecuadorian to wear Timão’s shirt, he played 50 matches, scored a goal and made 11 assists in his only season at the club, in 2019.