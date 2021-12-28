Corinthians will have 13 players on contracts to finish in 2022; see list

Corinthians will have 13 players with contracts ending during 2022. Among them are holders Gil, Fábio Santos and Gabriel, as well as young midfielder Ruan Oliveira

Among the players linked to the main cast of the Corinthians, three athletes will lose their ties with the club on the last day of 2021. They are the goalkeepers walter and caique france and the right-back Michel Macedo.

But the list for 2022 is much more extensive. In all, 13 players will start the season in no more than 12 months to show service and, who knows, get a makeover. otherwise, they will be saying goodbye in a year.

Some of them are already out of the plans and are looking to conclude negotiations, either with a termination or with a loan.

See, below, who are the 13 Corinthians players with a contract to finish during the 2022 season:

– Danilo Avelar (Defencer / Lateral)

– Fábio Santos (Lateral)

– Gil (Defencer)

– Gabriel (Wheeler)

– Ramiro (Wheeler)

– Sornoza (half)

– André Luis (Striker)

– Rafael Bilu (Striker)

– Marquinhos (Striker)

– Thiaguinho (Flyer)

– Richard (Wheeler)

– João Pedro (Lateral)

– Ruan Oliveira (half)

