Corinthians will have its biggest pre-season in almost a decade for the year 2022

Corinthians will have its longest training period in a pre-season in 2022 before the team’s first match. Unless there is a duel scheduled in the period, there will be 16 days of training between the re-presentation of the cast, on January 10th, and the debut at Paulista, on the 26th.

There are some factors that contribute to this longer preparation time, even with the cast returning to work on the second, later date of the period. Only in 2017, when training resumed on January 11, the return was with so many days passed in the year.

The first concerns the lack of a scheduled pre-season game, something that has been common since participation in the Florida Cup in 2015. Having to travel to the US to play in the tournament has always reduced the training period to something like a week of preparation.

Even in 2019, when there was no participation in the friendly match, the team organized a friendly with Santos, on January 13, shortening the preparation to ten days of training before the first match.

The shortest period, obviously, was between the amended seasons of 2020 and 2021. On that occasion, three days separated the last game of the Campeonato Brasileiro and the first game of the Campeonato Paulista.

Just behind is the 2017 pre-season, when only four days separated the start of training and the Florida Cup debut. The shortest time was due to the postponement of the last round of the Brazilian Nationals, in 2016, due to the tragic accident by plane with the Chapecoense delegation.

Pre-season time to first game

2013 – 16 days

2014 – 13 days

2015 – 10 days

2016 – 14 days

2017 – four days

2018 – seven days

2019 – ten days

2020 – nine days

2021 – three days

See more at: Corinthians training and Sylvinho.