Countries strengthen measures against the ‘tsunami’ of the omicron: remote work, closed bars and more measures | Health

Limited meetings, remote work or confinement are among the measures adopted by countries that see the spread of omicrons as a tsunami that is already impacting the curve of Covid-19 cases around the world.

Mundo has more than 2,500 flights canceled on suspicion of Covid among crew members

Ômicron: The Good And Bad News Of Covid’s New Variant And What It All Means

Below, see announcements made this Monday (27) by countries like Germany, France, China, Greece, United States and Italy:

Restrictions planned to start after Christmas will already apply in some states from this Monday.

Group meetings (internal or external) have a maximum limit of 10 people vaccinated or recovered from the disease.

If an unvaccinated person attends a meeting, the restrictions become stricter, with family members limited to meeting with a maximum of two people from another household.

In several regions, gyms, public swimming pools, nightclubs and cinemas are closed, with restaurants and bars open during limited hours. Large cultural and sporting events must take place without an audience.

The mandatory use of masks remains in force in public transport and in commerce. Entry into public places will remain limited to those who are vaccinated or retrieved.

In France, where on Saturday 100,000 new cases were overcome for the first time in 24 hours since the start of the pandemic, the current health passport must be replaced by the vaccination passport, which means that it will be mandatory to be vaccinated (or cured by Covid ), in addition to receiving a booster dose to enter certain places.

The country has also decided that it will make working at home compulsory at least three days a week, as Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Monday. Compulsory teleworking takes effect on the 3rd and is valid for three weeks.

Large gatherings will be limited to a total of 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors, including in sports stadiums.

Brazil: Despite the drop in cases and deaths, the possibility of a new outbreak of Covid exists, experts say

Greece announced on Monday the return to teleworking for at least 50% of workers in the public and private sectors between 3 and 16 January. Restaurants, bars, cafes and nightclubs must close at midnight.

Last week, the government imposed the mandatory use of masks indoors and outdoors and canceled the year-end festivities.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have enacted new restrictions that include a limit on the total number of people dating, pub operation and social distance. Meanwhile, in England, the government is awaiting more evidence on whether the health service can cope with the high rates of infection.

British Health Minister Sajid Javid said the Ômicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible, now accounts for around 90% of cases across England and urged people to celebrate the New Year with caution.

The Chinese city of Xi’an announced on Monday even more stringent control measures. Residents of the metropolis of 13 million are banned from driving cars and can only leave their homes every three days.

In the historic city, all non-essential businesses are closed and residents have been confined for four days.

The circulation of vehicles was also prohibited, except for those who help with disease control work. Police and health care workers must “strictly inspect” cars. Offenders can be sentenced to 10 days of detention and a fine of 500 yuan (about R$450).

Chinese authorities advocate a “zero covid” policy in an attempt to control the outbreak, especially ahead of the Winter Olympics, which take place in little more than a month in Beijing.

On Thursday, the government tightened restrictions to curb rising infections, which included banning all public New Year’s celebrations and closing nightclubs and nightclubs until Jan. 31 in an attempt to prevent mass socialization.

Now, the most recent debate is over quarantine rules. Health experts advised the government to change deadlines. Under current rules, people who have come into close contact with a Covid-19 carrier must be isolated for seven days if they are vaccinated and 10 days otherwise.

Nino Cartabellotta, head of the Gimbe health foundation, said each positive case has, on average, five to 10 close contacts and predicted that, within two weeks, as many as one million people across the country could have contracted Covid-19.

The US health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), updated on Monday (27) its isolation guidelines for confirmed cases of Covid-19. The recommended time goes from 10 to 5 days, followed by constant use of a mask for another 5 days when the patient is in contact with other people.

Also Monday, President Joe Biden warned governors that the spike in cases is likely to overwhelm some hospitals, particularly in areas where a high proportion of the population is unvaccinated.

Biden declined to say whether he supports a vaccine requirement for boarding domestic flights, another measure government officials have debated in recent days.