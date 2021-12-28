Covid-19: France imposes home office and anticipates 3rd vaccine dose – News

The government of France announced this Monday (27) new measures to combat the fifth wave of contagion by coronavirus, including imposing the home office for at least three days a week and anticipating the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose from five to three months after the first two injections.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the measures after the approval of a bill in the Council of Ministers, which will have to be approved by the Assembly in January. The text excludes drastic measures as for the time being the return to school on January 3, 2022 will be maintained and a curfew is dropped.

On the other hand, the restriction of public meetings is foreseen. Accompanied by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, Castex stressed the need to increase the vaccination rate and, for that, confirmed that the current health pass will be transformed into a vaccination passport.

Currently, 78% of the total population of France, including children, took at least one dose of immunizing against Covid-19. With the change, the unvaccinated, who until now could have a coronavirus test with a negative result, will have to prove the vaccination from January 15, 2022 in order to go to cinemas, theaters, museums, transport, cafes and sports facilities .

The government official also warned that the fines against the use of false health passes, which would already be hundreds of thousands, will be increased.

“This practice scandalizes me, as prime minister and citizen, it is a deliberate act of putting other people at risk and no personal condemnation justifies it,” criticized the prime minister, without giving details about the fines, which will be issued from next Friday Tuesday (31), after a series of legal consultations.

Castex also expressed concern for the large crowds. As of January, limits will be established for 2,000 people for closed spaces and 5,000 for outdoor spaces.