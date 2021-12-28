Covid-19 global daily cases hit record with omicron

Ômicron (Getty Images)

Global cases of Covid-19 hit a daily record this Monday (27), bringing chaos to the Christmas season a year after vaccination began and two years after the arrival of the new coronavirus.

More than 1.44 million infections were reported worldwide, up from the previous record by excluding one day in December 2020, when Turkey made a significant adjustment in the number of cases.

A more conservative indicator – the seven-day moving average that balances fluctuations and irregularities in disclosure due to the holidays – is also at a high amid the wave of infections caused by omicrons.

The variant, which carries multiple mutations and is the most contagious to date, quickly becomes the dominant strain around the world as it manages to escape the immunity usually provided by vaccines and previous infections. This Monday, the continuous average of cases in seven days was about 841,000, a jump of 49% compared to the previous month, when the omicron was first identified in southern Africa.

Studies suggest that although omicron infects 70 times faster than previous strains, the new variant does not cause such serious conditions, especially among people who have been vaccinated and boosted.

However, the ease of transmission and the growing number of cases can still overwhelm hospitals worldwide, a risk to the unvaccinated and anyone in need of medical care.

Governments have already warned that the number of cases and hospitalizations could soar after the holiday season, a dismal scenario as the world approaches its third year of pandemic.

deaths

On the bright side, daily Covid deaths have not increased significantly. The seven-day moving average has added nearly 7,000 deaths since mid-October after hitting a delta-driven peak despite the emergence of the omicron.

Regarding the scenario for 2022, it remains to be seen whether the death toll will follow the cases and will increase in the coming days or if the omicron wave will be milder with the confirmation of real world data.

Although the number of deaths generally lags a few weeks behind infection rates, preliminary data from southern Africa and other regions where omicron has been circulating suggest some decoupling of the indicators.

Better tools to fight the pandemic may explain part of the increase in case counts. More infections have been recorded during the omicron wave thanks to better contact tracking and testing capabilities in the global fight against the pathogen.

The record number of cases increases pressure on public health officials to re-evaluate Covid’s control policies. The United States has reduced the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for Covid-19. This would allow you to get back to work in less time and help reduce widespread problems that can close schools or affect supply chains.

The arrival of omicron disrupted the march towards normalization that characterized much of 2021. The reluctance to resume the lockdowns that marked the period before vaccines and other restrictions against Covid may be facilitating the spread of the virus, although it also allows some people can have a more traditional holiday season with family and friends after a bleak 2020.

