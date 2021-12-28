Covid-19 kills pandemic deniers in Italy

A notorious denial of the pandemic in Italy died of Covid-19 this Monday (27), at 61 years of age.







Mauro Buratti was 61 years old and was not vaccinated Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

Maurizio Buratti, from Mantua, was in the ICU of a hospital in Verona, in northern Italy, and did not resist the complications caused by the disease.

A mechanic by profession, he was known as “Mauro de Mantua” and made frequent appearances on the program “La Zanzara” on “Radio 24”. In an episode in early December, Buratti even boasted that he had gone to a supermarket with a fever.

“Mauro is no longer here. I was hoping – we were hoping – that he could get away with it one more time. Good thing. He was headstrong, he had decided to live a certain way, and no one would have stopped him. of their misconceptions, their theories and their moods”, wrote on Instagram the presenter of “La Zanzara”, Giuseppe Cruciani.

Enrico Polati, director of the ICU at Hospital de Borgo Trento, in Verona, told ANSA that the patient had arrived in “desperate conditions”. “We did everything and a little more, but the disease was inexorable. He stayed in the ICU for 22 days,” he explained.

Initially, Buratti, who was not vaccinated, refused to be intubated, but later he ended up giving in as his health deteriorated.