Covid: Canceled flights cause global chaos during the holiday season

The week began with another wave of international flights being canceled for reasons related to the covid-19 pandemic and the advance of the omicron variant, causing an aerial chaos that disrupts the festive period for thousands of people. In some places, bad weather also played a role.

More than 2.5 thousand flights were canceled this Monday (27/12), according to a survey by the website FlightAware. The largest number of cancellations involve flights to or from the US and China.

In Brazil, the site identified 116 delays and 2 cancellations on Sunday (26), and 29 delays and 1 cancellation until early afternoon on Monday.

According to the airlines, the cancellations are due to the need to isolate crew members who have tested positive for covid-19 or who need to be quarantined because they have come into contact with infected passengers.

