Covid: Canceled flights cause global chaos during the holiday season

December 27, 2021, 15:58 -03 Updated 3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Passenger at the American airport in LaGuardia, on December 24th; need to isolate crew on account of covid-19 has forced flight cancellations, mainly in China and the USA

The week began with another wave of international flights being canceled for reasons related to the covid-19 pandemic and the advance of the omicron variant, causing an aerial chaos that disrupts the festive period for thousands of people. In some places, bad weather also played a role.

More than 2.5 thousand flights were canceled this Monday (27/12), according to a survey by the website FlightAware. The largest number of cancellations involve flights to or from the US and China.

In Brazil, the site identified 116 delays and 2 cancellations on Sunday (26), and 29 delays and 1 cancellation until early afternoon on Monday.

According to the airlines, the cancellations are due to the need to isolate crew members who have tested positive for covid-19 or who need to be quarantined because they have come into contact with infected passengers.

And there are cases such as Hong Kong, which decided to veto all flights of the Korean Air company, from South Korea, for two weeks, after having been identified positive cases of covid-19 among passengers.

In total, more than 8,300 flights failed to take off during the Christmas weekend, which started on Friday. Tens of thousands more were delayed.

While the number of cancellations is a small percentage of a peak travel period’s total, it is a higher number than it used to be in common, pre-covid-19 years – and at a time when many people were eager to review family and friends.

The number of covid-19 cases has increased due to the omicron variant, which appears to be, according to preliminary analyses, more contagious, although its symptoms seem (also according to preliminary analyses) milder, especially in people with a complete vaccine regimen or with doses of reinforcement. All this, however, will need to be confirmed or refuted by further studies.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Panel showing canceled US flights; bad weather added to the advance of the omicron variant has severely affected airlines

According to the FlightAware survey, the majority of cancellations on Monday are from Chinese airlines – China Eastern alone canceled more than 420 flights and Air China, more than 190.

Among the most affected airports are Beijing and Shanghai – which, together, had more than 300 cancellations.

Chinese authorities have not commented on the issue, but the country has recorded its highest number of daily covid-19 infections in 21 months. In Xi’an City, more than 13 million residents were quarantined as of Sunday to stem the rise in cases.

In the US, the most affected airlines are JetBlue and United, with Seattle-Tacoma airport being one of the most affected.

Last week, United warned that an increase in omicron variant cases was already having “a direct impact on our crew and the people who run our operations” as many employees are forced into isolation after coming into contact with infected people.

A female passenger who was stranded at Detroit airport told Reuters that she was surrounded by other angry, frustrated and tired passengers.

In addition, weather problems have also hampered US air and ground traffic. Heavy blizzards have delayed flights and impeded movement on highways in Washington State, for example.

And at least three cruise ships had to return to their home ports after covid-19 cases were detected on board.

The omicron is already considered the dominant variant in the US.

Anthony Fauci, the physician who heads the anti-covid task force in the US, warned that the number of cases of the disease is growing and “tends to grow much more”, which could “potentially overwhelm hospitals, particularly in regions where there is a higher proportion of unvaccinated people”.