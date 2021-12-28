Creator of GOTY 2021, It Takes Two, would rather “get shot” than add NFT to their games

He takes games as an art form seriously.

Josef Fares he’s a guy, to say the least, eccentric. if you watched The Game Awards 2017, will remember the famous “F#%k the Oscars” right after presenting his new game, the then A Way Out. Now even more so, since his last title, It Takes Two, it’s GOTY 2021, Josef Fares made it clear in an interview that he does not look like NFT and blockchain in games.

In the Washington Post, Fares said he’d rather “get shot in the knee” than have NFT in his games. “Let me tell you something: whatever decision you make in a game, where you have to adjust the design to make the player pay or do anything that makes the player pay cash, that’s wrong,” he says. the creator of It Takes Two.

“If you make a game (for the purpose of narrating) a story, I think it’s wrong. Now, if you ask a great CEO who runs a company, he would say I’m stupid because companies are about making money. I would still say no. For me, games are art”, comments Fares.

During his awards speech at TGA 2021, Fares said, “if you don’t have kids, go and have them.” During the Washington Post interview, he said he dropped the phrase because he loves having children. As for “F#%k the Oscars”, Josef said that people compared the TGA to the Oscars. “So on stage, me being me, instantly in my head I was like ‘[email protected]#$% up the Oscar, we’re having a lot of fun’, and that’s where it came from. It wasn’t a statement that I think the Oscars are bad.”



He also comments on cases of abuse and prejudice involving major developers recently, including those mentioned during TGA 2021 by Geoff Keighey. Fares said the gaming industry “needs maturity like any other industry.” “I think sometimes you have to go through a few steps to get to the other side. That’s what’s happening,” Fares said.

As for the awards, the game’s creative director said he didn’t expect It Takes Two to win the game of the year. He tells the story of the game “it’s not exactly about being divorced”. “It’s about these two people who must be meeting again in this difficult situation. Then they realize how they forget about their daughter,” he says.

It Takes Two took, in addition to GOTY 2021, the best multiplayer and best family game awards. The game was a critical success and among gamers alike. Josef Fares still worked on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out, two games focused on cooperative storytelling.

Source: Washington Post