Creator of It Takes Two would rather get shot in the knee than add NFT to their games • Eurogamer.com

NFT and its future in the video game world has been a lot to talk about.

On the one hand, we have Ubisoft or Nier’s producer interested in trying out this model in their games. However, Josef Fares, creator of It Takes Two, has an absolutely different opinion.

Speaking to the Washington Post in a recent interview, Josef Fares said he “would rather get shot in the knee than add NFT to one of his games”. Fares elaborated his vision:

“Any decision you make in a game where you have to tweak the design to make the player pay or do something that makes them want to pay cash is wrong, if you ask me,” explained Fares. “If you were to ask a great CEO who runs a company, he would say I’m stupid because companies want to make money. Still, I would say no. For me, gambling is an art.”

In the same interview, Fares also revealed that he will not make games as services:

“Games as a job? We’ll never have that,” he said. “People can work with that, and I’m not saying replayability is bad for all games. Some games are actually designed for that. single player games – the focus on replayability shouldn’t be there, because that’s not what it’s about. We already have the problem that people aren’t finishing single-player games, so why focus on replayability?”

Do you agree with Josef Fares’ words?