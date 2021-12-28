Cristiano Ronaldo offers to play for Barcelona, ​​says newspaper

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered to play for Barcelona, ​​according to “Mundo Deportivo”. In recent days, the Portuguese striker got in touch with Xavi on behalf of defender Piqué, and Jorge Mendes, manager of shirt seven, is studying with Joan Laporta the feasibility of the operation.

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is not satisfied in his second spell at Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick’s methods do not convince the 36-year-old veteran. In addition, the Portuguese is reading a book by Laureano Ruiz and has contacted Joan Vilá, both historical names on the Blaugrana team, to facilitate his adaptation to Catalonia.

Despite the supposed interest of both parties, Barcelona runs the risk of running into the issue of La Liga’s Financial Fair Play. The club is close to announcing the arrival of Ferran Torres and the reinforcement of the star could result in a reduction in salary for other names in the current squad.

CURIOSITIES

One of the curiosities of this story is that the number seven must live in the house that belongs to Lionel Messi, a former rival during the period he was in Spain, but defending the Real Madrid shirt. Piqué has already made contact with PSG’s 30 shirt and the Argentine accepted the guy’s presence.

The athlete would also like to wear jersey 10, but the number that once belonged to Maradona, Ronaldinho and Messi is in the possession of Ansu Fati. With that, Cristiano Ronaldo must wear the number 17 that must wander with the departure of Luuk de Jong.

LEAGUE EUROPE

`The Catalonia newspaper also says that the fact that Barcelona are in the Europa League after being eliminated in the Champions League is not a problem. The ace sees the competition as an opportunity to win a title Lionel Messi doesn’t have yet.