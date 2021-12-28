Cruzeiro announces the departure of coach Luxemburgo and the entire coaching staff

Cruzeiro announced this Tuesday (28) the departure of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and the entire team’s current technical committee. The dismissal is part of the actions of the Transition Committee, which advised not to renew with the current committee.

In an official note published on its website, Cruzeiro claims that the layoffs were necessary to adapt to the new financial reality of the club, and that other dismissals are underway. A new technical committee will be announced in the coming days.

Since the establishment of an internal audit, the Transition Committee has analyzed all the operations, procedures and contracts in force in order to develop an efficient management of SAF Cruzeiro. To adapt the accounts to the club’s budget reality, the board was guided + — Cruise (@Cruise) December 28, 2021

Despite having the renewal underway after the end of Serie B this year, Luxa had her future indefinite after Ronaldo bought 90% of the shares of the club from Minas Gerais. The coach believed that, despite not having managed to take the team back to Serie A, he had a good campaign and prevented Cruzeiro from being relegated to the third division.

In addition to the technical committee, football director Alexandre Mattos was also dismissed after the purchase of the team. Cruzeiro is in the process of transitioning from the old to the new management. A special committee will work for the next 120 days under the command of Gabriel Lima, transition leader and responsible for diagnostics and strategic business and operational planning, and Paulo André – director of sports strategy at Real Valladolid, who will be responsible for diagnostics and planning strategic football.