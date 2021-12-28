Cruzeiro will announce new changes after Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s departure – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro



The management shock promised by Ronaldo’s team promises a major overhaul in Cruzeiro’s football department. After announcing the departure of Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s technical committee, including assistant Maurício Copertino, coach Antônio Mello and technical director Ricardo Rocha, other cuts will be announced shortly.

According to Itatiaia’s findings, several dismissals will still happen in professional football and in the base. The understanding is that the time to start restructuring work and reducing the payroll as much as possible is now.

Names such as Juliano Belletti, permanent technical assistant, Célio Lúcio, technical coordinator, and even Gustavo Ferreira, youth football director, are being evaluated and may leave the club. Employees from other departments are also not guaranteed permanence.

The intention of Ronaldo Fenômeno’s work team is to reduce costs and institute a spending ceiling, as Cruzeiro is facing difficulties in terms of revenue for the coming year.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel