Cruzeiro’s reinforcements live in an environment of uncertainty after Ronaldo’s arrival

Cruzeiro sought ten reinforcements in the soccer market before signing the sale contract to Flamengo. The athletes have already signed a contract for the next season, but they live in a climate of uncertainty before the performance at Toca da Raposa II, as verified by Super.FC.

The purchase of 90% of the club by Ronaldo Fenômeno is what generates instability behind the scenes of the club. The former player sees the signed contracts as harmful for the club and does not rule out undoing them in the coming days. One name has the situation of termination practically sealed: defender Mateus Silva, who was champion of Serie C by Ituano.

Nominated by Vanderlei Luxemburgo and endorsed by Ricardo Rocha, the defender should not transfer to Toca da Raposa II in 2022. He should have his commitment terminated, as determined by the report.

After two consecutive seasons in Serie B and with constant back wages, Cruzeiro dared before signing the sale of 90% of the club. Nine names have already been announced for next season — goalkeeper Jaílson, right-back Pará, defenders Maicon and Sidnei, midfielders Filipe Machado and Pedro Castro, midfielders João Paulo and Fernando Neto and center forward Edu — and Danilo Avelar has emerged as a recent alternative.

All athletes already announced signed a contract with the club, valid from January 2022. This means that the commitments have established termination fines. However, an environment of uncertainty on the part of players was created. The club does not rule out removing the athletes and has not even made contact with them to explain the situations.

The representatives of athletes consulted by the report highlight the climate of uncertainty about what the club will be from next year onwards. None of them were contacted by the current president, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, or by representatives of Ronaldo Fenômeno’s administration — Paulo André did not make contact with the new hires.

Cruzeiro starts 2022 in order to guarantee its return to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The team was relegated in 2019 and will already experience its third consecutive season in the Second Division of the national tournament.

