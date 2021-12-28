Cryptos today: Bitcoin falls again after reaching US$ 52,000, Sushi leads earnings and UST hits US$ 10 billion

Cooling down expectations of a possible high before the end of the year, Bitcoin (BTC) fell again this Tuesday morning (28th) after another rally that was exciting at first sight, but lost steam amid low volume of negotiations.

After surpassing $52,000 yesterday, the main cryptocurrency on the market retreats 3.5% today and trades at $49,164. For the week, however, the numbers remain positive, with an accumulated increase of 4.4%, with a record 13.34 million BTC held outside brokerages, according to data from the analysis house Glassnode.

The BTC follows the behavior of Asian stock exchanges during the night, which register a slight increase, but with optimism reduced by fears about the advancement of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

As usual, Bitcoin losses multiply among alternative cryptocurrencies, with emphasis on Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), which fall between 4% and 5%, in addition to Cardano (ADA), which drops by more than 6% and is traded again for less than $1.50.

Among the top 10 cryptos, however, Terra (LUNA) records the worst performance and plummets 8.7% to $90 after a rally that took it to a new all-time high of $103 yesterday. On the other hand, its stablecoin UST continues to grow, pointing to the popularization of the Terra blockchain among users.

Sushi (SUSHI), which has been undergoing a revamping attempt after a stampede of developers, leads the day’s earnings with an increase of almost 9%, trading at US$ 8.49.

On the downside, the worst result is Theta Network (THETA), a blockchain streaming platform that lost 11.2% after a sharp rise on Monday.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:14 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$49,164.23 -3.5% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,895.84 -4.1% Binance Coin (BNB) $548.97 +0.3% Solana (SOL) $189.12 -4.7% Cardano (ADA) $1.46 -6.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Sushi (SUSHI) $8.49 +8.9% Convex Finance (CVX) $44.73 +5.4% Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.02342942 +5.1% Radix (XRD) US$ 0.306653 +4.5% IOTA (MIOTA) $1.43 +3.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Theta Network (THETA) $5.23 -11.2% Loopring (LRC) $2.17 -10.4% Curve DAO Token (CRV) $5.05 -9.7% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.250232 -9.4% Helium (HNT) $3.51 -9.3%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 53.50 -2.99% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 69.31 +0.42% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 68.53 -2.29% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 18.33 -1.45% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 17.02 -0.64%

See the main news from the crypto market this Tuesday (28):

UST reaches US$ 10 billion and establishes itself as fourth largest stablecoin

The stablecoin UST of blockchain Terra (LUNA) reached a market capitalization of $10 billion, establishing itself as the fourth largest in the market after surpassing DAI. Now, the dollar-par cryptoactive targets the Binance USD (BUSD), which accumulates $15 billion in market value.

In early 2021, the UST’s capitalization was less than US$200 million, but it soared after the popularization of Terra as the main rival of Ethereum (ETH) in the field of decentralized finance (DeFi), surpassing the invested amount of Binance Smart Chain .

Terra’s most popular DeFi project is Anchor, a loan protocol with nearly $9 billion invested that pays an annual yield of 20% to whoever deposits UST on its smart loan-financing contract.

In addition to the stablecoin UST, the LUNA token from the same blockchain became one of the highlights of the market, accumulating a 15-fold increase in 2021 alone.

Cardano details plans for 2022

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson unveiled new plans for rival Ethereum blockchain in 2022. “My goal for the second half of 2022 is to figure out how to put all the pieces together to get end-to-end microfinance transactions at Cardano ,” Hoskinson said.

The mathematician and Ethereum co-founder also said he plans to create an organization to oversee the development of open source solutions for Cardano along the lines of Hyperledger on Linux.

In addition, he guaranteed that, next year, the blockchain will gain its own portfolio and will become more decentralized thanks to a new network that will enter the testing phase soon.

Cardano made famous in 2021 after soaring from $0.17 on Jan. 1 to more than $3 on Sept. 2, just before the launch of support for smart contracts. Since then, however, the price has halved amid broken promises and low adoption – Cardano does not yet have a prominent project in DeFi.

New cryptocurrency meme is scam, security company warns

A new Dogecoin-like (DOGE) cryptocurrency meme called Snow Flake Floki (SFF) is a scam designed to steal money from unsuspecting users, security firm PeckShield warned late last night.

“PeckShield has detected that @snowflakefloki is a #honeypot [isca]! Sales are disabled. People are permanently trapped in the buying trap. Stay AWAY from it!” the company wrote on Twitter.

The protocol created in the Binance Smart Chain network prevents buyers from selling their assets, leaving liquidity trapped in the smart contract for exclusive use by creators – only the original owner of the currency can sell, effectively stealing all money placed by buyers.

Snow Flake Floki is one more on the list of several meme coins trying to attract the attention of users looking for similar profits to those seen in 2021 on Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which soared in the tens of times a year.

According to data from the blockchain, it accumulates US$ 1.8 million in market value and was purchased by 906 different portfolios.

