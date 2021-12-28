Cuca hands over the position and will not be coach of Atlético-MG in 2022 – 12/28/2021

Atlético-MG had a fantastic season and won two of the three most important titles for Brazilian clubs, the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão, in addition to reaching the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. But Cuca’s work in the City of Rooster came to an end. The coach handed over the position on Monday night.

Cuca had a contract with Atlético until December 2022, but had already commented on the possibility of not remaining at the club next season. The distance from the family, who lives in Curitiba, and personal problems made the coach choose to end his second spell at the Minas Gerais club. According to Rádio Itatiaia, Cuca met virtually with the president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho, and the 4 R’s, to communicate that he will not stay in 2022.

Although the news has fallen like a bomb to the Alvinegra fans, the direction of the club was already waiting for this decision from the coach. After winning the Copa do Brasil, at the Arena da Baixada, the coach had already announced that he would not stay at the club. However, in recent days, there was an attempt to make the coach change his mind. Unsuccessfully.

Also according to Rádio Itatiaia, Cuca has pledged to the Alvinegra board that he will not work in the 2022 season. For this reason, Atlético will not charge any kind of fine from the coach for breach of contract.

Cuca led Atlético in 71 of the club’s 75 games in 2021. With him there were 48 wins, 14 draws and only nine defeats. Adding the two passages, there are already 244 matches under the command of the coach, which for many is considered the biggest in the club’s history. With Cuca, Atlético won the Libertadores (2013), the Copa do Brasil (2021), the Brasileirão (2021) and three times the Mineiro (2012, 2013 and 2021).