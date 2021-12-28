Cuca leaves the Rooster with 73% success and with the triple crown conquest – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Cuca won the Brasileirão with Rooster

The most winning coach in Atlético history, Cuca leaves the club alvinegro with undisputed numbers. The coach, who announced his departure to Galo’s board of directors this Monday (27), as reported by Itatiaia in the first hand, led the team in 67 matches this season, with 46 wins, 13 draws and eight defeats, 73% . In all, in his two spells at the club, Cuca managed alvinegro in 212 games and won six titles.

The above-average performance in 2021 resulted in the best year in the history of Rooster, who won the Campeonato Mineiro, the bi-championship of the Copa do Brasil and the bi-championship of the Brasileirão, a title he has not celebrated since 1971.

Cuca, who had already conquered the Libertadores with Galo, in 2013, returned to the club in March of this year. He took over from Jorge Sampaoli, who went to France’s Olympique de Marseille. Even with the winning past at the club, the coach encountered resistance from the fans, but the work grew throughout the games and became unanimous. In addition to the three titles, Cuca led the team to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. He was eliminated by Palmeiras with two draws and left the competition undefeated.

The offensive game was the highlight of the Cuca team in the 2021 season. There were 119 goals scored and 46 conceded.

2011 to 2013

Cuca also successfully commanded Galo between 2011 and 2013, when Alvinegro won the unprecedented Libertadores title. In all, there were 145 matches, 79 wins, 32 draws and 34 defeats. In addition to Libertadores, Cuca won the bi-championship of Minas Gerais, in 2012 and 2013.

