Cuiabá settles with Flamengo and buys Brasileirão’s standout

Cuiabá was one of the sensations of the Brazilian Championship. After a great first round, where they fought for a spot in the Libertadores, the team fell in the second and fought until the last round to get rid of the risk of going to the relegation zone. In the end, against Santos, the team commanded by Jorginho managed to tie 1-1 and stay guaranteed for 2022.

With the players on vacation, the board is working to close the squad for next year, as well as looking for a new commander, as Jorginho did not arrange his stay for 2022. Walter, Uendel, Paulão, Marllon, Felipe Marques and Élton agreed their renewals of contract and re-present themselves on the 4th at CT do Dourado, in Mato Grosso.

Another one that is close to being announced is right-back João Lucas. The 23-year-old participated in 34 of Cuiabá’s 38 games in Serie A and was one of the highlights of the position in the Brazilian Nationals. According to the ‘GE’, last week the club from Mato Grosso and Flamengo, which lent him in 2021, agreed the last details and documents for the purchase of the player.

After spending time at Sport, João Lucas arrived at Flamengo in 2019, but was unable to convince. He played 19 matches, scoring only one goal and was placed on a “waiver” list for the 2021 season. Even so, he won with the Gávea club: one Libertadores, two Brazilian Championships, two Super Cups in Brazil and one South American Cup .