Days after having renewed ties, Rossi says goodbye to Bahia: “I won’t be part of the cast” | bahia

Days after having his relationship renewed with Bahia due to a clause in the contract, Rossi used social media to say goodbye to the club this Tuesday morning. The attacker did not go into details about the departure of Tricolor City, nor did he give any clues about the future.

“Today I come to say goodbye to the club that hugged me and to this crowd that supported every minute I was on the field,” published the striker.

Sought out by the report, the Squadron’s staff did not answer questions about the player’s departure. Less than a fortnight ago, he had his contract automatically renewed with the club because he reached pre-established goals. The new bond would run until the end of 2022.

Rossi was hired by Bahia in 2020 and did not take long to establish himself as the team’s starter. In 95 games for the club, the striker has scored 13 goals.

Check out the player’s post:

With the relegation to Serie B, Bahia undergoes a reformulation of the cast. The board understands that it will not be possible to maintain the standard of work salaries in recent years.

Thus, some holders from 2021 will not continue in Cidade Tricolor, such as defender Germán Conti, right-back Nino Paraíba, and forward Gilberto.

For the same reason, the Esquadrão needed to transfer Vinícius to Goiás. The forward had signed a pre-contract with Tricolor after standing out for Náutico, but will not wear the club’s shirt in 2022.

So far, the board has announced four signings. They follow a well-defined profile, with players with experience in the Second Division:

Luiz Henrique – left-back who played in Serie B 2021 for Londrina;

Djalma Silva – left-back who competed in Serie B 2021 for Operário-PR;

Rezende – midfielder who competed in the 2021 Series B for Goiás;

Jonathan – right-back who played in Serie B 2021 for Botafogo.