Deaths from rains in Bahia rise to 20 and more than 31,000 are homeless

State Government raises to 100 the number of cities in emergency situations; storms should give a truce from Wednesday

MANUELA LUANA / AFP Men use inflatable dinghies to cross the rain-flooded region of Bahia



The number of homeless people in Bahia as a result of rains reached 31,405 this Monday, 27, according to the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec). Another 31,391 people are homeless. According to the government of Bahia, 116 municipalities were affected. The number of cities that declared an emergency situation rose from 72 to 100 this afternoon. According to Sudec, the rains left 20 dead and 258 injured. The two most recent deaths occurred in Itabuna: a 33-year-old woman, a landslide victim, and a 21-year-old man, carried away by the current. The total number of people affected is over 470 thousand. Deaths were recorded in Amargosa (2), Itaberaba (2), Itamaraju (4), Jucuruçu (3), Macarani (1), Prado (2), Ruy Barbosa (1), Itapetinga (1), Ilhéus (1) , Aurelino Leal (1) and Itabuna (2).

The governor Rui Costa (PT) stated that this is the greatest tragedy in the history of Bahia. “Unfortunately, we are living through the biggest disaster ever in the history of Bahia, but I have great faith in God and in the energy of the people of Bahia. We are going to rebuild these places and win this very difficult moment”, he declared. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (InMet), the forecast still indicates significant accumulations of rain in areas in the south of Bahia, in the north of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo until the night of Tuesday, 28.