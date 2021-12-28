Deaths in floods in Bahia reach 20; campaigns seek donations

posted on 12/28/2021 06:00



(credit: AFP)

The Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence of Bahia (Sudec) counts at least 116 municipalities affected by the heavy rains that hit the state since last Thursday. Of these, 100 municipalities declared an emergency situation. There were also recorded 20 deaths and 358 people injured.

The two most recent deaths occurred in Itabuna: a landslide victim and a 21-year-old man carried away by the current. The 20th victim is Maria das Neves Souza, 33 years old. The resident of Vila da Paz, in the region of Ribeirinhos, which is located between the BR-415 and the Rio Cachoeira, was at home when the bathroom collapsed on her.

The total number of people affected reaches 471,009, according to city halls and Sudec. Also according to the data, 31,405 people are homeless and 31,391 are homeless. At least another 15,400 residents are homeless. The weather forecast is that thunderstorms in the region will persist in the coming days, which could worsen the impacts of the rains.

Bahia Map

(photo: Valdo Virgo)



A delegation of 20 military firefighters from the Federal District (CBMDF) headed towards the support base in Ilhéus to reinforce the work in the rescue of victims. Teams from seven states are on site.

In addition to the deaths and material losses of affected families, there are also erosions, cracks and road disruptions caused by the rains (see opposite). The Infrastructure Secretariat confirmed 31 stretches of Bahia roads that were heavily affected.

How to help



To help those affected by heavy rains in Bahia, the federal government transferred R$ 20 million to municipalities in the state, according to the Ministry of Citizenship. The minister of ministry, João Roma, is on the spot to help the homeless. He represents President Jair Bolsonaro, who is in São Francisco do Sul (SC), on vacation with his family. Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) arrives today in the affected regions.

In addition to government assistance, the state of Bahia receives assistance from fundraising campaigns on social networks. Famous people such as Anitta, Bruna Marquezine and Whindersson Nunes are publishing requests for donations to those affected by the rains. The comedian will hold an auction in the coming days, and the funds raised will go to indigenous villages in Bahia that were hit by heavy rains.

Wesley Safadão stated that the fee for his concert in the state will be entirely donated to victims of the rains. “Today (yesterday) I’ll be in Barra Grande, Bahia, and, given the sad situation that the south of the state is going through, I decided that I’m going to donate 100% of my cash for this show to help. Let’s go together in this chain of faith and love, help you too with what you can!” Xand Avião took the same attitude, which will donate what he received to the cause to perform tomorrow in the state.

The group Social Volunteers of Bahia (VSBA) started a fundraising campaign to help the thousands of affected families. Non-perishable food, water, clothing, hygiene and cleaning materials can be delivered to the VSBA headquarters, located at Palácio da Aclamação, in Campo Grande, Salvador, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

On instagram, profiles like @prefeituraitambe, @prefeitura.itabuna, @prefeituradeibicui, @lucasrush, @jaddemarcelly, @desritmei and @sensorialfiit also published campaigns.

And even those who are far away can help. Several campaigns advertised on the internet, such as the Citizen’s Action, for example, accept bank transfers as assistance. Full information is on the NGO’s website.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro