Deborah Secco goes to the beach in a tiny white bikini and sticks out her butt

the actress’s body Deborah Secco caught the attention of fans of the famous on social networks. On her official Instagram account, the beauty shared a few clicks where she appears in a bikini on the beach. The muse’s butt was what attracted the most attention.

As did some other famous ones, Secco also celebrated the arrival of the new season of the year. “I love summer! And let the controversy begin,” she said, leaving characteristic emojis. More than 190,000 people liked the publication, which yielded many comments full of praise and affectionate messages. “Oh, how beautiful it is! Goddess,” wrote a fan.

See Deborah Secco’s post on social media:

Deborah Secco talks about the pandemic

At the end of August, Deborah Secco made a special appearance on the program Meeting with Fatima Bernardes and talked about different topics. At one point, she spoke to the presenter about the new coronavirus pandemic and said that despite the difficult times, she said some good things had happened.

“The isolation imposed by the pandemic reconnected me to my family. I fell in love with my husband and rediscovered my daughter. I had time for relationships. For the first few months, it was just the three of us in our beach house”, said the artist.

married to the actor Hugo Moura a few years ago, the artist commented that she published several images with her daughter, Mary flower, during this period. “It’s Maria who choreographs me and directs me, sometimes I miss a step and she criticizes me, tells me to do it again,” said Secco.

outstanding roles

In an interview given recently to Quem magazine, Deborah Secco also recalled some of her old roles that were more memorable. For her, Teenage Confessions is one of the most important.

“I love reviewing old works like Teen Confessions. It’s an amazing series, which left an emotional impression on me. When I watch it, I recall that phase of my life. It’s very crazy, very good and inexplicable”, she said.

She even said she doesn’t mind reruns and saw Family relationships again as a privilege. “It’s always a privilege to be able to revisit papers. Íris was very important and remarkable at the beginning of my career, but I almost don’t remember that it was me when I saw her again, because she was so far away from me.. When I made Iris I was 20 years old, but it seemed younger, right? About 17”, concluded.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ