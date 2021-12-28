Decorator who changed boyfriend on the eve of the wedding resumes with his ex in Rio

Rio de Janeiro – The most controversial wedding of the year won a new chapter that promises a happy ending on New Year’s Eve. After announcing at the bonding party that he had changed his fiance, promoter and decorator Eder Meneghine, 60, and delivery boy Adilson Reis, Dyl, 23, made up, resumed their relationship and, together, plan a big party turn to 2022, on Ilha da Gigóia, in Barra da Tijuca.

According to Dyl, who claimed at the time to have made the decision to break the romance, the past was in the past and the goal now is to invest, in addition to the love relationship, in the partnership for holding events, with the opening of three party venues in the next year.

“As the past is the past, we decided to forget about everything and start our lives over. A life of understanding, plans and even business. In that, we’re getting along really well,” reveals Dyl to metropolises.

rapprochement

The “readmission” of the groom, according to the decorator Eder Meneghine, happened after many fights and attempts at rapprochement. Peace, then, was sealed at a dinner at a barbecue restaurant in Barra da Tijuca and the partnership “of life and work” was re-established.

“During these comings and goings, a piece of clothing that had been forgotten, some other object that was also here, and people understood that there is a feeling that needs to be lived. Let’s give this a chance to our feelings”, confirms the decorator, noting that the two are together, even against the wishes of the families. “We are together by default”, he jokes.

“After two months without communication, we started talking again, trying to understand each other. I confess: I really like him. And we’re going to set up three event houses together. This is our plan for 2022”, says Dyl.

Happy, the couple just did not explain the situation of the substitute groom, the one who married Eder at the party promoted on the day. September 7th. His whereabouts are unknown.

New Year’s Eve party

The next celebration of this union, according to Dyl, will be the turnaround party. But this time, guests need to reserve the invitations, which guarantees a bottle of sparkling wine per couple. “It will be at this party that we will officially announce that we are together again. And let’s get this new step working. We hope that people come, schedule and have fun”, wishes Dyl.

The party will feature a floating cocktail from 9:30 pm to 2:00 am, serving hot and cold snacks, mini acarajés, mini parma and emmenthal quiches and cod handjobs for tasting. The buffet also offers salads, cheeses and cold meats, basmatii rice with almonds, roast beef with mustard sauce, tender with cloves and wine, tenderloin with apricot, spiritual cod, Moroccan couscous with apricots, Sicilian fish and shrimp cevice and farofa de chestnuts. There are also desserts, drinks and special decorations.

understand the case

The story of the end of the near marriage between the architect Éder Meneghine and Dyl Reis turned into a police case in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. After going viral that the architect ended the engagement and changed partners 24 hours before the wedding, Dyl soon pointed out his version of the facts and pointed out that he was responsible for the termination.