Defense bought filet mignon and sirloin with resources to face the pandemic – Politics

(photo: Disclosure) While hundreds of Brazilians crowded into rows of butchers to secure bone donations, the Ministry of Defense doubled the meals made with filet mignon and rump steak in the organ and in Armed Forces units. The cost of the items, which have become a luxury for most Brazilian families, came from funds released for COVID-19’s coping actions. The discovery was made through an audit by the Court of Auditors of the Union (TCU).

R$ 535 thousand were spent on the budgetary action called “21Co-Fighting the Public Health Emergency of International Importance resulting from Coronavirus”. The information was listed in a survey carried out by the Secretariat for External Control of Logistics Acquisitions (Selog), obtained by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.

TCU had been investigating alleged irregularities in food purchases since 2017 and, upon reaching the 2020 accounts, technicians were surprised by the expenses of the Armed Forces. The auditors expected that through the telepresence regime, food expenses would be reduced, as observed by the Ministries of Education and Health, however, expenses doubled.

The analysis of the data authorized by the rapporteur of the case at the TCU, Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues, showed that of the superior bodies of the three Powers, the Ministry of Defense was the one that spent the most resources on the purchase of non-essential items.

With the fund destined to fight COVID-19, the TCU found expenditures of R$ 535 thousand, mainly in meats such as filet mignon and sirloin steak. “It should be noted that, of the resources destined to combat pandemic (de) COVID-19 used improperly for the acquisition of non-essential items (approximately R$ 557 thousand), 96% were spent by the Ministry of Defense”, revealed the document.

The ministry’s press office stated, in a statement, that the activities of the military were maintained during the pandemic, which includes the food provided to the troops. The Defense also stated that “about 34,000 soldiers throughout the national territory” were employed in activities “such as disinfection of public places, distribution and application of vaccines; blood donation campaigns”, among others.

Finally, the folder also stated that the “preliminary” report will still be considered by the TCU ministers and that the “folder has already presented the necessary clarifications”.

In the report, the Court’s auditors agree that meals are the rights of active military personnel, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis experienced by thousands of Brazilians, “it does not seem reasonable to allocate scarce public resources in the purchase of non-essential items, especially during the health, economic and social crisis the country is going through, resulting from the pandemic”.

There is no reasonable justification, says TCU report

To arrive at the survey of unnecessary expenses, the auditors defined as non-essential items those that did not ensure the performance of the employees’ functions. Among them are cod, salmon, shrimp and alcoholic beverages. These were spent with the ordinary resources of the folder.

The batches of filet mignon, sirloin steak and alcoholic beverages, obtained by means of COVID’s coping resources, are seen by auditors as unjustifiable. For them, the purchase of food by public bodies “should aim at providing healthy, balanced and adequate food to meet the basic nutritional needs of its target audience”.

Items, for the TCU, are “non-essential, superfluous or luxury” because they are not part of a standard basic food supply. “In addition to not serving the purpose for which it is intended, the contracting of this type of input violates the principle of morality provided for in article 37 of the Federal Constitution of 1988, which is directly related to integrity in public purchases,” stated the report.

The specialist in public accounts and attorney at the Public Ministry of Accounts of So Paulo, Liz Graziane Pinto, also sees no justification for using COVID-19’s coping resources.

“The feeding of the military is an ordinary expense of the Ministry of Defense and should never have been funded with extraordinary credits from the 21C0 action, which, in turn, is specifically created for the pandemic response within the scope of the SUS [Sistema nico de Sade]”, said Leaf.

The data analyzed by the TCU were extracted from official banks of the federal public administration: Siasg (Integrated General Services Administration System), Siafi (Integrated Financial Administration System) and Comprasnet (Governmental Procurement Portal).

The report was forwarded by Minister Walton Alencar, on December 12, to a process that is being processed in the court on the matter, whose report was made by substitute Minister Weder de Oliveira. Alencar highlighted, in the referral, that Selog concludes that the agencies linked to Defense were responsible for the most significant portion of expenditure on food.

The minister also informed that there was an unjustified increase in the supply of servers, in addition to the products having “high materiality” of irregular expenses.

memory

In March of this year, Chamber deputies asked Minister Walter Braga Netto (Defense) to be summoned to explain the purchase of rump cover and beer in the folder. However, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), accepted an appeal from the government leader, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), and the call was canceled.

At this time, however, spending on non-essentials and luxury items had not been linked to COVID’s resources.