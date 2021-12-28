Dejected, MC Mirella vents to fans after breaking up with Dynho Alves

It seems that it has not been easy for MC Mirella overcome the separation of Dynho Alves. On her Instagram profile, the funkeira shared an outburst with her followers about how her life has been lately.

Through the stories, Mirella told the reason for being missing from social media and stated that she was trying to take a break from posting until everything was resolved in her intimacy.: “Since I ended my relationship my life has been hell”.

“I’m sick of the internet making things up, I want to disappear from the scene to see if they forget a little. Headache, stressed, at home and without patience. What day will I wake up and have peace?”, he lamented.

The controversial end of the marriage between Dynho and Mirella came just under a month ago, when the funkeiro was still confined to A Fazenda 13. Upset with the approach of her ex-husband with the influencer Sthe Matos, she decided to break off the relationship.

Also this weekend, Mirella revealed that she was being the target of yet another fake news, this time involving an alleged accident. The artist was objective and denied the news: “Pure lie people I didn’t have any accidents ok? It’s boring every day to have to come here to distort things because they keep getting bigger”.

Outburst after scenes from Dynho

Having a very close relationship with the fans, at the time Mirella shared a long outburst about Dynho’s posture within the rural reality. she still guaranteed that he would no longer want to talk about his ex’s performance on the show..

“Dynho had the option of taking on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even “fraternal”, as he himself mentioned”, he began. “But it is worth noting that, in addition to the audience, there is the family, the fans and me, Mirella herself. Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible”, said the young woman. “Thus, I inform you that, on my part, there is no further position regarding this matter from now on and, from now on, I count on everyone’s understanding. On the other hand, I’m still rooting for Dynho at the farm and I wish, as always, a lot of luck and success for him”, he argued.

