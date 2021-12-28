‘Delmicron’. Scientists warn of new (super) strain of coronavirus

Na time when the world is facing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is said to be highly transmissible, if not deadlier than the Delta variant, Scientists now believe that a new outbreak in the United States and Europe is due to a combination of the two strains., advances the Financial Express.

‘Delmicron’, a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus, transmits even faster. Although Covid-19 infections involve only a single mutant strain, two can attack simultaneously in extremely rare cases.

Omicron or B.1.1.529 is an ‘original’ mutation of SARS-CoV-2, first detected last month in South Africa. This variant spreads at an extremely fast rate, but its symptoms even at the moment, they appear to be milder compared to those caused by the Delta variant. The death rate is also lower. ‘Delmicron’ is a combination of Delta and Ómicron.

Also Read: Protect Yourself! These are the most effective masks against the Omicron variant.

The symptoms

The symptoms of ‘Delmicron’ are the same as those of the Omicron and Delta strains. These include high temperature, persistent cough, loss of taste and aroma, runny nose, headache and sore throat. While Delta causes more severe symptoms, the Omicron mutation is highly transmissible.

Paul Burton, the medical director of Moderna pharmaceuticals, said that the new super variant arises when the Omicron and Delta variants infect someone at the same time.

Data from published articles from South Africa demonstrate that people, especially immunocompromised, can have both strains.Burton told the Daily Mail in early December.

Burton further explained the UK Parliament’s Science and Technology Committee that it was possible to manipulate genes and trigger a particularly dangerous new strain.

According to experts, reports the Financial Express, Ómicron is still not causing serious diseases in the US and Europe. The Delta strain, however, is more dangerous. Adding, that the ‘Delmicron twin’ variant is currently spreading across both the European continent and North America.

Also Read: Omicron: The first symptom may be in the tone of your voice