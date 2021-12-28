Delta US-China flight turns around by covid restrictions – 12/28/2021

The American airline Delta Airlines returned a plane flying to Shanghai to Seattle last week, due to new sanitary restrictions required at the airport, a decision criticized by Chinese authorities.

“In order to comply with the cleaning conditions at Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), which were decreed by the Chinese government on December 21, Flight 287 from Seattle to Shanghai returned while it was already on its way,” he said on Monday (27) to AFP an airline spokesperson by email.

“The new cleaning procedures require considerably longer time on the ground and are not operationally viable for Delta,” he added, without specifying the type of requirements.

According to Chinese media outlets, several passengers ended up in the United States with detection tests for covid-19 and expired visas, which led the Chinese consulate in San Francisco to officially complain to Delta.

Airlines around the world have canceled thousands of flights in recent days because many pilots and crew members are sick or quarantined because of the highly contagious omicron variant of covid-19.

Many officials have also tightened restrictions, particularly Chinese, with less than 40 days to go before the Beijing Olympics.