Denis Abrahão exposes behind the scenes on Douglas Costa’s permanence for next season: “Improvement situation”

Grêmio’s board of directors has been reformulating the team to compete in the Series B of the Brasileirão

The sports board of Atlético-MG is advancing in negotiations to hire the attacker Douglas Costa, which is linked to Grêmio until the end of next season, lent by youth, from Italy. Playing in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, the player will hardly remain in the Tricolor Gaucho, as he has a salary BRL 1.2 million a month.

But the negotiation for the player’s departure is being made difficult by the board of Guild. During radio interview ‘Guaíba‘, from Porte Alegre, the Grêmio football vice president, Denis Abraham, stated that the will of Douglas will determine your fate next season.

“Let’s sit down and build a good business for the player and for Grêmio. Grêmio wants to know what he wants. It’s going to be eye to eye… He’s going to put his will, we’re going to put our will and we’ll come to an agreement. Let’s build a situation of improvement for everyone”, declared the leader.

At the age of 31 and on his second trip to the Guild, Douglas was announced in May 2021. The right winger was revealed by Tricolor Gaucho and arrived through a one-year loan, with automatic renewal at the end of the contract until December 2023. She arrived as the main signing of the season, Douglas received the 10 Grêmio shirt, previously worn by Jean Pyerre.