development is delayed by 6 months

Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XVI, revealed the reason for the lack of updates to Square Enix’s RPG in recent months. According to him, the game’s development is delayed six months due to the pandemic and more news will be revealed in the Brazilian autumn of 2022 — between March and June.

The information was shared by the official title profile on the twitter, with Yoshida’s signature. According to the letter, a series of elements ended up being later with the model. home office and the problems have worsened with the current global situation.

In 2022, Final Fantasy XVI will have these “minimal details” fixed, with the producer pointing out the team’s main focuses: improving graphics quality, refining combat mechanics, improving individual battles, putting the finishing touches on cutscenes and more graphical optimizations general.

With the polishes applied, the release could even take place in 2022, but with the date stipulated by the devs only at the end of the year — that’s if they don’t postpone it to 2023. In the comments, RPG fans were very patient and said to “take the time needed” to finish the title.

Expected news from Final Fantasy XVI was for 2021

All clues pointed to a possible news announcement in the year 2021. A title page created in the PlayStation games directory and good news about the development cheered fans. Hopefully the wait is worth it.