law 20 posts
@lawgot
on 12/27/2021 at 23:14
I had to offer a salary of 500,000, plus 500,000 for productivity, minutes on the field, goals, performance, etc…
If the guy guarantees himself and knows he’s good, he accepts it and that’s it.
@kaue.goncalves5
on 12/27/2021 at 22:13
What’s the point of being good and crummy? Look at Luan king of America a, yields absolutely nothing. And there are several other examples of good players who played absolutely nothing because they got pissed.
@paulo.martins30
on 12/27/2021 at 22:09
Because his only problem is the injuries, other than that he is a very good player, for me it was not a question of preference but rather a question that due to Cavani’s characteristics, it would be better because he plays collectively, that is, he seeks the game all the time from the assistance, pulls counterattacks , he moves a lot, attracting spaces, if it were preferable I like Suarez, but let’s hope that if it’s Diego Costa he’ll be able to play more because he gets hurt a lot.
@minor10
on 12/27/2021 at 21:51
The guy is glass bro for God’s sake guys forget he’s 35 years old, they’re going to spend a bill a month on the guy who doesn’t even have a sequence of 10 games at Atltico… Besides, Taunsa’s idea is to bring some of name and with media. Now tell me which media will Diego Costa add to Corinthians and the brand?
@andre.oliveira70
on 12/27/2021 at 9:48 pm
Diego Costa’s problem is that he gets injured a lot, because his quality is indisputable, he’s one of the best strikers in South American football, but if Corinthians hires him, he’ll have to bring another reserve forward, because he’ll play few games on his own of injuries.
@rivafrog
on 12/27/2021 at 21:44
You will have to support him in the dm
@douglas.nery
on 12/27/2021 at 21:42
@claudiophants
on 12/27/2021 at 9:35 pm
Taunsa, where is our 9 consecrated? !?