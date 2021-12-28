Diego Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies







Hugo Maradona Photo: Franco Romano via Reuters Connect

Died this Tuesday (28), at 52 years old, Hugo Maradona, younger brother of former Argentine player Diego Maradona, informed the family. According to relatives, he died of a heart attack at his home in Monte di Procida, in the province of Naples, Italy, during the night.

Medical authorities were even called to the house where he lived, but rescuers were unable to do anything when they arrived at the scene.

Hugo’s death comes just over a year after the death of the Argentine idol, in a case that is still being investigated by the police for possible failures and omissions in medical treatment. Diego, who was 60 years old, also died of a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Like his brother, Hugo was a football player and began his professional career Argentinos Juniors, having briefly worked for the under-16 team in his native country. Throughout his career, he played for clubs in Italy (Ascoli), Spain, Austria, Japan and several Latin American nations.

After retirement, he even attempted a coaching career and stayed on a team in Puerto Rico for about a year. In 2006, he returned to Italy and the province of Naples, where he coached several amateur and youth teams.

Hugo recently became involved in politics, but withdrew from being Naples’ city councilor shortly before the election. .