Diego Souza distances himself from Vasco and may set a return to Sport for 2022

According to ESPN.com.br, Vasco has his eye on Paraguayan striker Luís Amarilla, of Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), and distanced himself from a hit with Diego Souza

THE Vasco is on the market in search of an attacker. The Cariocas are looking for a replacement for Germán Cano, who has not renewed his contract with the club. The team’s fans were thrilled with the chance of the Diego Souza’s return. However, it seems that the player will not reach São Januário for 2022.

The recent news is about the proximity to a hit with the Paraguayan Luís Amarilla, from Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), as published this Monday (27) by ESPN.com.br.

Thus, Diego Souza started to have his name linked to the sport.

Diego Souza disputed the last Brazilian championship fur Guild. The player’s high salary would be an obstacle to returning to Vasco.

The Pernambuco press even published an alleged proposal by Sport to the center forward, with a salary of R$100 thousand, in addition to a bonus. The disclosure generated an internal crisis in the club, but it was not denied by the directors.