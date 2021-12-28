Director of Secret Truths 2 reveals to be against the continuation of the plot

reproduce
Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira on stage (photo: Reproduo/Globoplay )

the director of

Secret Truths 2,

Blackberry Mautner

, gave an interview to the

Folha de So Paulo

and commented on his opinion of a possible continuation of the plot. For her, the tumultuous exit of


Camila Queiroz


left the

Globe

on a tightrope and attributed to the serial a negative repercussion, according to reports

TV news

.

Despite being well connected with the professionals in the story,

Blackberry

claims that a comeback could be a headache.

“It’s always the author who decides that. Personally, I think this subject has already been very confusing. And when a subject is more complicated than good, I think it’s better to give up. And this story has already done. The press should be concerned about serious things happening now”,

shot.

as the

TV news

previously informed, the return of


Camila


for the third season of

secret truths

considered by the broadcaster. THE

Globe

intends to start conversations about the continuation in 2023, the same period in which part two should be broadcast on open TV.

The director also revealed that from the beginning, the protagonist’s death was written in the synopsis. The confusion between the broadcaster and the actress started when

Camila

tried to ensure its presence in the sequels of the plot and to prevent

angel

died in the end.

