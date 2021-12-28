Director of Secret Truths 2 reveals to be against the continuation of the plot

the director of
Secret Truths 2,
Blackberry Mautner
, gave an interview to the
Folha de So Paulo
and commented on his opinion of a possible continuation of the plot. For her, the tumultuous exit of
Camila Queiroz
left the
Globe
on a tightrope and attributed to the serial a negative repercussion, according to reports
TV news
.
Despite being well connected with the professionals in the story,
Blackberry
claims that a comeback could be a headache.
“It’s always the author who decides that. Personally, I think this subject has already been very confusing. And when a subject is more complicated than good, I think it’s better to give up. And this story has already done. The press should be concerned about serious things happening now”,
shot.
as the
TV news
previously informed, the return of
Camila
for the third season of
secret truths
considered by the broadcaster. THE
Globe
intends to start conversations about the continuation in 2023, the same period in which part two should be broadcast on open TV.
The director also revealed that from the beginning, the protagonist’s death was written in the synopsis. The confusion between the broadcaster and the actress started when
Camila
tried to ensure its presence in the sequels of the plot and to prevent
angel
died in the end.