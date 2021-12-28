Director of Secret Truths 2 reveals to be against the continuation of the plot

Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira on stage (photo: Reproduo/Globoplay )

the director of



Secret Truths 2,





Blackberry Mautner



, gave an interview to the



Folha de So Paulo



and commented on his opinion of a possible continuation of the plot. For her, the tumultuous exit of



Camila Queiroz





left the



Globe



on a tightrope and attributed to the serial a negative repercussion, according to reports



TV news



.

Despite being well connected with the professionals in the story,



Blackberry



claims that a comeback could be a headache.

“It’s always the author who decides that. Personally, I think this subject has already been very confusing. And when a subject is more complicated than good, I think it’s better to give up. And this story has already done. The press should be concerned about serious things happening now”,



shot.

as the



TV news



previously informed, the return of



Camila





for the third season of



secret truths



considered by the broadcaster. THE



Globe



intends to start conversations about the continuation in 2023, the same period in which part two should be broadcast on open TV.

The director also revealed that from the beginning, the protagonist’s death was written in the synopsis. The confusion between the broadcaster and the actress started when



Camila



tried to ensure its presence in the sequels of the plot and to prevent



angel



died in the end.