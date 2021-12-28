Discovered first symptom of Ômicron that goes unnoticed

Much has been said about the most common symptoms caused by the Ômicron variant, now experts believe they have discovered the first sign caused by the strain, even before the infected person feels sick.

As Ômicron tends to affect the throat, the variant causes hoarseness, which is being considered a first sign of infection caused by the new strain.

Credit: Udomkarn Chitkul/istockHoarse voice is being considered as the first symptom of Ômicron

Doctors, however, say patients do not usually complain of sore throats, as with Delta infection, but report a sore throat.

According to British newspaper The Sun, the chief executive of Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest private health insurer, Ryan Roach, said this is the most common symptom that patients diagnosed with the variant are experiencing.

Credit: SeventyFour/istockÔmicron makes the throat sore

Also according to him, nasal congestion, dry cough and pain in the lower back are other signs that have been frequently reported.

milder symptoms

Although it spreads more easily, the Ômicron variant has been shown to be milder than the other variants. An official report from the UK showed that the risk of hospitalization caused by it is 50% to 70% lower than that of Delta.

Physician Angelique Coetzee, president of the Medical Association of South Africa, which evaluated the first cases of the infection, stated that muscle pain, tiredness and malaise for 1 or 2 days were the complaints most reported by those infected with Ômicron, as soon as the strain was discovered.

More recently, researchers in the UK concluded from data collected by an app that symptoms of the variant include a runny nose, nasal congestion and headache.