Doctor who knows many artists’ secrets is confirmed at BBB22

The column LeoDias discovered another name from the BBB22 cast. Detail: this time, the participant that we will reveal is not part of the Camarote group, despite dealing with many famous people. It is the Goiás nutrologist Bruno Borges, who has already taken care of the health of many country people connected to one of the most important artistic agency offices in the country.

Our report found that Bruno knows many artists’ secrets. Although he is not in the habit of posting pictures with famous patients, people close to him claim that the nutriologist can “bump his teeth” after having a few good drinks at the show’s parties. Known as Brunão, the doctor is also defined as a very funny person.

Nutrologist Bruno Borges is confirmed at BBB22

With just over 12 thousand followers on Instagram, Bruno draws attention on the social network for appearing more shirtless than wearing a coat. In the nutritionist’s feed, many travel records are also highlighted. Thailand and Australia are some of the destinations that have already been visited by the newest resident of the most guarded house in Brazil.

BBB22 debuts on January 17th. As the LeoDias column already anticipated, Diego Hypolito, Pedro Scooby, Naiara Azevedo, Alvaro and Arthur Aguiar are some of the famous ones taken for granted in the next edition of the reality show.

