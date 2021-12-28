Dog vomits blood and has seizures after eating chocolate coins | Pet Channel

blue.staffy.hugo Hugo is at home in recovery

Hugo Staffie, a six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier from Plimud, Devon, England, was home alone for a few hours while Amie, the tutor, was out doing some Christmas shopping. This brief period was enough for the dog’s life to be in danger.

What happened was that the pet found some chocolate coins around the house and ate them, aluminum and all. When the tutor arrived home, Hugo began to feel sick.

“At first Hugo looked fine, but I got sick with worry when he started vomiting blood. And then he had a terrible seizure,” she said.

Amie rushed the animal to a veterinary center, where the animal was sedated for an X-ray, which revealed that Hugo’s stomach was full of aluminum foil and he would need surgery.

Hugo’s condition was serious and required intravenous fluids, medication and intensive nursing care, he remained under observation throughout the night, and he was discharged the next morning. Donna Southwould, the veterinarian who attended to the dog, said: “Hugo was very lucky and could have died if he hadn’t been treated in time. Although he’s still not completely out of the woods, luckily now he’s at home in rigorous rest, and on the road to recovery.”

Amie and Donna used the occasion to alert pet owners to be aware of prohibited foods. “Foods such as chocolate, mince pies, onions, raisins, grapes, some nuts, sago and onion stuffing and panettone can be harmful and should be kept out of reach.”

Amie concluded: “I don’t know what I would have done without the incredibly kind and caring staff at PDSA – they were amazing. I honestly don’t think Hugo would be here without them. They did everything and more for him and I will be eternally grateful. Several times I thought we were going to lose him, so having him home for Christmas is a miracle.”

PAN Hugo had a seizure after eating the chocolate, beside the aluminum taken from the dog’s stomach

With information from Metro UK.