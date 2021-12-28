Dollar advances against real as domestic fiscal fears overshadow external mood By Reuters



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -O completely returned the losses recorded at the beginning of the session and was up against the real on Tuesday, despite the optimistic climate in international markets, as local investors evaluated the prospects for fiscal health in Brazil.

In a week of reduced liquidity due to the approaching end of the year, market participants did not rule out the possibility of fluctuations in the direction of the US currency throughout the trading session.

At 10:13 am (Brasilia time), the dollar in cash advanced 0.16%, at 5.6484 reais on sale. The currency has already fluctuated between 5.6210 reais at the low of the day (-0.32%) and 5.6629 reais at the highest (+0.41%).

At B3 (SA:), at 10:13 am (Eastern), the first maturity contract rose 0.32%, to 5.6505 reais.

Tax fears continued in the spotlight, with local agents monitoring the situation of the Internal Revenue Service auditors who surrendered their positions in an act against budget cuts.

According to a note by Victor Guglielmi, an economist at Guide Investimentos, the strike by the Revenue’s employees, as well as negotiations around the civil servants’ readjustments, should “sustain caution at the beginning of 2022”.

Fears about additional expenses next year come after the government managed, through the PEC dos Precatórios, to change the spending ceiling rule to open up the fiscal space needed to finance aid to the population in the amount of 400 reais per family.

This generated the perception among part of the markets that Brazil’s fiscal rules could be subject to further changes in the future in order to accommodate more spending, which would undermine foreign investors’ confidence in the country.

“The pressure for salary readjustments and more public spending remains intense (and so should continue), maintaining a backdrop of uncertainty and fragility”, commented in a blog Dan Kawa, CIO of TAG Investimentos.

Meanwhile, abroad, the against a basket of six strong rivals had negative variation of 0.05% on Tuesday, amid reduced fears about the economic effects of the micron variant of the coronavirus.

European stocks and Wall Street futures, on the other hand, registered gains this morning, evidencing the greater appetite for risk in international markets.

“Risk assets are continuing the positive movements seen since the end of last week,” said Kawa.

“The pandemic is being read as another one-off ‘wave’ he said, saying he exerted a “more constructive short-term scenario, but with still high and growing long-term risks.” Among the points of caution, he cited global inflation and the reduction of stimulus from large central banks.

With the performance of this trading session, the dollar is on its way to end 2021 at an increase of around 9% against the real.

The dollar closed the last session at 5.6393 reais on sale.

(Edition by Isabel Versiani)