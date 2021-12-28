Doria government already starts printing vaccination card against Covid for children – 12/27/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Government of São Paulo has already started printing the vaccination card against Covid-19 that will be aimed at children in the state. Approximately 4.5 million units of the card are foreseen, which received yellow borders and the hashtag #VacinaJá inscribed with colored letters.

The João Doria administration (PSDB) has already printed around 800 thousand vaccination cards for children until this Monday (27). With this, the government of São Paulo anticipates the approval of the Ministry of Health for the start of the immunization campaign for children.

The model was developed by the São Paulo Department of Communication and will be made available at all vaccination points against the new coronavirus.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, decided to open a public consultation on the vaccination of children. The initiative generated criticism, as the immunization was previously authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). Therefore, Queiroga and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are being accused of delaying the vaccination of this age group.

​Queiroga denies it, and says that the vaccination will take place in January. According to him, the text of the consultation already recommends immunization, and the consultation would only serve to discuss procedures and better inform parents.

On the 16th of this month, Anvisa authorized the start of immunization for children. Since the start of the pandemic, 301 children aged between 5 and 11 have died from the disease.

Until then, the manufacturer’s model was allowed to be used in the country only by people over 12 years of age.

“The number of Covid-19 cases has been representative in the pediatric population. We have a positive safety and reactogenicity profile with vaccination and we have important results in the generation of antibodies in this population”, explained the general manager of Medicines at Anvisa , Gustavo Mendes, on the occasion.

Anvisa’s resolution provides that children receive two doses of 10 micrograms within a 21-day interval and should be published in the extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União on Thursday.

Despite approval by the agency, it is up to the Ministry of Health to decide when to start this vaccination. The forecast is to immunize 70 million children.