Drunk, Baby wakes up in the gutter after kissing ‘rat’ TV News

Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will go through a few good ones in The More Life, the Better!. The ace will leave an important game in the middle, will be told off by Trombada (Marcelo Flores) and will drown his sadness at the bar table. Teca (Karina Dohme) will take advantage of the situation to kiss the athlete, who will have to sleep in the gutter after being prevented from returning home by his mother in the seven o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the next chapters of the serial, the former Flamengo idol will be increasingly pressured by the blackmail of Roni (Felipe Abib). During an important friendly, he will still see Morte (A Maia) in the stands, will not be able to concentrate and will leave the field during the match.

The attitude of Paula’s fiance (Giovanna Antonelli) will disappoint the whole family, and the player will still be detonated by America’s coach. In the scenes that will air from this Friday (31) , Tina’s father (Agnes Brichta) will appear, drowning his sorrows in the drink. Meanwhile, Nedda (Elizabeth Savella) will be worried and looking for her son.

Teak won’t waste time, will approach the “crush” in the bar and will take advantage of the moment of vulnerability to attack. The two will be caught kissing precisely by Bianca’s grandfather (Sara Vidal). Disappointed, the hairdresser will scold her son and forbid him to return home. Drunk and aimless, the athlete will spend the night on the street.

Baby kisses Teak in locker room

bad tide

However, Neném will face more setbacks the next day. Furious with the rival’s posture in the friendly, Trombada will expel the ace from América. Karina Dohme’s character will then try to take advantage of the protagonist’s misfortune once again.

The blonde will ask for a warm night with the handsome and will promise to talk to the coach to accept the player back at the club. However, Betina’s ex-husband (Carol Garcia) will refuse the deal. Angrily, the waitress will decide to get revenge and invent a lie to end the athlete’s career for good.

“The Baby… He tried to grab me. He tried to kiss me by force. He said he was going to use me to get revenge on you. That you’re used to being cuckolded by him. It was horrible, my love!” to the groom. Possessed, Trombada will settle the score with Osvaldo’s friend (Marcos Caruso).

He will try to defend himself but will end up getting into a melee fight with the coach. Teak will film the fight to spread on social media. “This is the real Neném. He leaves the team in the middle of the game, gets drunk in the bar and then still fights with the coach. Neném is proving why his career is over!”, will trigger the repression.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

