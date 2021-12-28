Due to “budgetary adjustments”, Cruzeiro announces the departure of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo | cruise

Vanderlei Luxemburgo is no longer the coach of Cruzeiro. The departure of the professional and his entire technical committee was officially announced late this Tuesday morning. The departure, according to the club, is to “adjust the accounts to the club’s budget reality”.

Assistant Maurício Copertino, physical trainer Antônio Mello, and technical director Ricardo Rocha leave Toca together with Vanderlei. The four professionals had renewed until 2023, with President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, but before the acquisition of SAF shares by Ronaldo.

In the communiqué released, Cruzeiro emphasizes the audit being carried out by Ronaldo’s team, in order to cut spending on football. The 2022 payroll will be the club’s lowest since the drop to Serie B.

– Since the establishment of an internal audit, the Transition Committee analyzes all the operations, procedures and contracts in force in order to develop an efficient management of SAF Cruzeiro.

this tuesday, the ge had informed the main interest of the management in defining as soon as possible about the technical committee, since the cast re-enactment for the pre-season is scheduled for January 4th. In the statement, Cruzeiro says that the new commission will be announced in the coming days and that new changes in the football department are “under way”.

It is worth remembering that Cruzeiro still has no football director, since it was decided to leave Alexandre Mattos, a professional who had been working since the end of Serie B. Ronaldo to seek a name he trusts for the position.

The full cruise communiqué

To adjust the accounts to the club’s budget reality, the board was instructed not to renew with the current technical committee. The new team will be announced in the coming days. In parallel, other disconnections in the football department are ongoing.

Cruzeiro is immensely grateful to all professionals for their services”