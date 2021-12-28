Duílio says “yes” and Corinthians offers 3 players in negotiation with Botafogo for Kanu

Timão has not given up on the deal yet and should propose a new exchange in the coming days

Even with jo, The Corinthians intends to hire a new “9 shirt” in 2022. Names like Cavani and Suarez are on the agenda, but Duílio is aware that these are difficult negotiations. Both receive astronomical salaries in the Europe and they would have to reduce a good part of the amount if they want to play in Brazilian football. The president, at a press conference, spoke about reinforcements.

“We started this year of 2021 making a big reformulation in the team, in the cast, now we intend to reinforce a little in positions that we understand to be lacking, but nothing of many reinforcements, it is to follow this line that we have been doing so that the Corinthians be successful in the Campeonato Paulista and throughout the season”, explained Duílio.

In addition to players in the offensive sector, Timão is also looking for a new defender. The most considered is Kanu, which has not yet defined its future in the Botafogo. Other clubs, such as the São Paulo, are also eyeing the defender. Today, Sylvinho count with Gil and João Victor, but intends to increase its range of options in the reserve bank – even more with hazel about to leave.

According to the “Throw”, The Corinthians offered 3 players (names undisclosed) in an attempt to acquire the defender, but the Botafogo not pleased. Thus, the first official contact was refused by the Rio team, which has not yet received a second proposal. Timão does not think about putting money into the negotiation and must propose new exchanges.