Eduardo Paes criticizes delegate arrested for setting up fake operations against him: ‘Vagabundo’

Maurício Demétrio Afonso Alves would have armed two actions against the then candidate in the 2020 elections to influence the outcome of the election

This Monday morning, the 27th, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Pais (PSD), used social media to criticize the delegate Maurício Demetrio Afonso Alves, trapped under accusation of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) of trying to set up two false operations against him in the 2020 elections, with the intention of influencing the outcome of the election. “Another vagabond dressed as a ‘State’ and a defender of the law. The other one you already know who he is and he was more successful in 2018. This one didn’t succeed. The other was the ‘brother’ of former judge 171”, wrote the mayor on Twitter.

In publications on social networks, Paes also claims that the former head of the Police Station for the Repression of Crimes Against Immaterial Property (DRCPIM) was involved in other crimes against the government. “This bastard had the woman named in Bishop Crivela’s prefecture. And the couple earned a lot of money from the carioca people to finance such shamelessness. R$ 319,925.37 were paid with public money to pay the bill for yet another frame. I am sure that our Government and Public Integrity secretariat, through secretary Marcelo Calero, will recover this money for the public coffers. They are weak and corrupt. They use the state and their position to defraud the political process and defame their opponents“, said Paes. “They will not pass. Bums! Delinquents!”, he finished. The delegate was arrested in June this year after the MPRJ operation, with eight preventive arrest warrants and 19 search and seizure warrants issued by the Specialized Criminal Court of the Capital.