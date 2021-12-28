Edward O. Wilson, a pioneer of evolutionary biology, dies at 92

two award winner Pulitzer by pioneering work on biodiversity, insects and human nature, biologist Edward THE. Wilson died yesterday in Burlington, United States, aged 92. The cause of death, announced this Monday morning, has not been revealed.

“He was a relentless synthesizer of ideas. His courageous scientific approach and his poetic voice transformed our way of understanding ourselves and our planet,” wrote Paula Ehrlich, president of IT’S THE. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation in statement. Read the full text, in English.

In addition to working on evolution and entomology (the study of insects), in the last few years of his life, Wilson led a campaign to unite the scientific and religious communities in what he said he believed was the best chance to preserve planet Earth. It was Wilson who popularized, in the 1980s, the concept of “biophilia,” an innate, biologically rooted tendency to connect with life or the natural world.

The biologist envisioned a mixed future for humanity. “It will be an irreversible process, like mixing coffee with milk”, he compared. The colors of the liquids used in the metaphor, by the way, are not accidental.

“We are going to homogenize countries in racial terms. This does not mean that genetic diversity will disappear. On the contrary: we will have immense variety, but the differences between countries will become smaller and smaller. The diversity we see on the streets of New York or of Rio de Janeiro today will be the rule in many other places. It’s a scenario that attracts me a lot — not least because we can’t fight it.”

Dean of US naturalists and entomologists and professor emeritus at Harvard University, Wilson was one of the world’s leading experts on the societies formed by ants.

The study of social insects inspired him to use the theory of evolution as a key to understanding the behavior of another quintessential social animal — man — in classics such as 1975’s “Sociobiology” and “On Human Nature” (” Da Natureza Humana”), from 1979, works that put him in trouble with the left.

He and his colleagues were accused of presenting unpleasant phenomena (war and xenophobia, for example, also present among ants) as mere consequences of the struggle for gene propagation characteristic of natural selection. For opponents of Wilson’s group, classifying such phenomena as part of a “natural” process was tantamount to asserting that they should not be fought against.

southern chivalry

Born in the state of Alabama, Wilson was considered one of the last surviving exemplars of the so-called “Southern gentleman”, representative of the culture of kindness and courtesy traditionally cultivated in this region of the USA. But that was not the point he made when asked about the influence of the “Old South” in his life.

“You know, growing up in the South as I did, my education was very poor,” said the teacher. “I only really learned science when I entered university. At the same time, however, I had a huge advantage, which was being in contact with a fantastic natural environment. And it was this contact that made me a naturalist even before I learned science, the contact piqued my interest in insects and other animals.”

This youthful love affair with biodiversity is the theme of the book “Letters to a Young Scientist” (“Letters to a Young Scientist”). “I think that the same kind of inspiration I had is within reach of many young people in Brazil, who are also surrounded by incredible environments and, I hope, can also become scientists,” Wilson said.

Such awakening of vocations will not do much if the loss of biodiversity continues at the current rate, a topic passionately addressed in several of the researcher’s books, such as “O Futuro da Vida” (Campus) and “A Criação” (Companhia das Letras) .