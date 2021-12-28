Eight games awaited, but with little (or no) news | Games

After The Game Awards 2021, which took place in early December, the 2021 gaming season is over. That’s because the TGA was the last big industry event of the year. The community had hoped that some titles would show up at the awards, but in many cases, long-awaited games followed without much news.

Thinking about it, the TechAll prepared the following list with eight games expected by the community that did not show up in the final stretch of the year. It is noteworthy that 2021 was a complicated period for developers due to the effects of the pandemic.

Starfield is one of the expected titles that didn't appear in 2021; see list — Photo: Publicity/Bethesda Softworks

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild became an instant classic by bringing several innovations back in 2017, when it was released. Since then, fans have been waiting for news of the sequel, which even appeared during E3 in June. However, with a short video, little is known about the game, as the teaser does not inform the release date or even the name of the game.

Bethesda’s great promise has a name, but not much more than that. Starfield was another game that showed up at E3 2021, but, with a short and uninformative teaser, only its release date was released: November 11, 2022. Exclusive to Xbox and promised to be something of a “Skyrim from space”, Starfield generates a gigantic expectation.

However, the concern also equals in size, as the comparison with Skyrim demonstrates that the game is complex and laborious. Soon, with a date that gets closer and closer, the public begins to look with suspicion at the absence of news. After all, there is a world before and after Cyberpunk 2077 that traumatized the community towards high expectations.

For fans waiting for this game, the news is far from encouraging. The game showed up in 2021 only through rumors, which do not bring a positive outlook for the impatient. That’s because big names in the industry point out that the game shouldn’t come out before 2025.

Another detail that corroborates this information is the success of GTA Online, which works through GTA V. Because of that, Rockstar’s game is still extremely profitable, which makes a new release unproductive (at least for now).

GTA Online continues to receive updates even in 2022 — Photo: Playback/Rockstar Games

Hollow Knight: Silksong has become an urban legend in the gaming community. That’s because it was announced in February 2019 and hasn’t appeared since. Initially, the game would be a Hollow Knight DLC, but it got too big and became a game of its own. The title is highly anticipated, as its predecessor is considered one of the best indies games of the decade.

Avowed is one of the big exclusive projects of Xbox Game Studios in partnership with Obsidian. The game will be a first-person RPG, compared to The Elder Scrolls franchise. Like GTA VI, Avowed showed up in 2021 only through rumors, but one of them indicates that the game has a test version soon to be released. Another information that appeared during the year is that Avowed will take place in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity, released by Obsidian in 2015. However, there is no official information about the game.

Fans of hunter Samus Aran were surprised this year by the release of Metroid Dread, but many are still waiting for information from Metroid Prime 4. That’s because the game appeared during E3 2017, with a reveal of the logo. Since then, fans have been waiting year after year for new details, but they are always disappointed. In 2021 it was no different, and the title remains a mystery, without much information. All that is known is that its development was restarted throughout the year.

Hogwarts Legacy appeared in September of last year and did not receive much information after its announcement. In 2021, some rumors indicated the game’s release for the second half of 2022, but no official information about the game was given by Avalanche Studios. However, the public knows the premise of Hogwarts Legacy as well as the platforms it will be released to.

The RPG takes place in the 1800s, almost two centuries before the history of the famous little wizard, and tells the legacy of the mystical school. Hogwarts Legacy will be released on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Times Remake