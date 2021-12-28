Elderly rescued with water at chest level in BA tells how he was saved: ‘I put stairs in his room’ | Bahia

An elderly man went viral on social networks after being rescued with water at chest height, in the Sinval Palmeira neighborhood, in Itabuna, in southern Bahia. João Alves Nascimento, 71, said he was on top of a ladder when the house was flooded during the storm that hit the region.

See before and after the streets of Itabuna, a city that was flooded with rain in southern Bahia

SOLIDARITY: Learn how to help residents of cities affected by the rains in Bahia

“I put a ladder in the room, so I was always at the top when the water was rising, but I decided to go out [de casa], because they [voluntários] they called me,” he reported.

He left the house with only his wallet, where the documents were kept.

1 of 1 Elderly person rescued with water at chest level in Itabuna, southern Bahia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia Elderly person is rescued with water at chest level in Itabuna, in southern Bahia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia

This Monday (27), João returned to the place to see the house and met the volunteers who saved him. Businessman Lucas Lopes was one of the people who helped the elderly man.

“When I passed by, there was a neighbor of his trying to open the grill and he was already drowning,” said Lucas.

Residents of Itabuna, southern Bahia, organize to contain the damage from the rain

The municipality of Itabuna was one of the most affected by heavy rains. On Sunday (26), the residents woke up with many streets, houses and establishments flooded.

After the tragedy, merchants tried to save equipment and products that were not damaged by water.

Stores on Avenida Cinquentenário, in front of Praça Adami, in Itabuna (BA), before and after the flood — Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View; Reproduction/GloboNews

The Cachoeira River crosses some of the city’s neighborhoods, in addition to the Center. According to the city hall, the volume of the river affected all the neighborhoods that are nearby. However, there are no records of injuries and missing.

Also according to the city hall, just on Saturday (25th), there was a rain of 107 millimeters. More than 600 families were left homeless or displaced.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻