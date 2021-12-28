Elon Musk criticizes Metaverse and says Neuralink chip implanted in humans will be better

Elon Musk doesn’t believe the metaverse will change the world

In a recent interview with The Babylon Bee, Elon Musk said he does not believe in the current concept of the metaverse, much less that it will revolutionize the world. However, he adds that a possible and much better alternative is Neuralink, a chip that will be surgically implanted in users’ brains. According to the billionaire, it’s uncomfortable to have to wear heavy equipment over your head all the time to get into virtual reality.

He also doesn’t believe that VR glasses can deliver the experience of a metaverse, as there’s a screen in front of your face preventing you from believing it’s real. “It’s uncomfortable to have these VR glasses strapped to your head all the time. I think we are far from disappearing into the metaverse. In the long run, a sophisticated Neuralink could totally put you in virtual reality,” he said. Musk during the interview.

“I don’t see anyone wearing a damn face screen all day. I can’t see a convincing metaverse situation,” he continued. Furthermore, he believes that Web 3.0 will not democratize the internet, it will only remove some people from their positions and put others in. The billionaire said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the implants can restore whole-body functionality to quadriplegics and quadriplegics, adding that the company’s standards for implanting the brain-computer interface device are higher than required by the FDA.

“I think we have a chance with Neuralink to restore whole-body functionality for someone who has a spinal cord injury,” Musk said in a video interview during the Wall Street Journal Council of CEOs Conference. “I don’t want to raise irrational hopes, but I am increasingly convinced that it can be done,” he added.